Asio Capital LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $912.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $775.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $825.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

