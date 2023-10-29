SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EHC opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

