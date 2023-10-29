Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $79.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.