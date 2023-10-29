Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,940 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $223,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $361.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

