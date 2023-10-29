Asio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

