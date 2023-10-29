Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.