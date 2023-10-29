Asio Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,499 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $69.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

