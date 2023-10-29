Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

