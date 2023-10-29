AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 56,097 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

