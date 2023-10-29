AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,931 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,542,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

