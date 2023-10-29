Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 525 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
PG stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.