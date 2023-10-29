Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 525 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

