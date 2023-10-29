Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 359 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $441.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

