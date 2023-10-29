Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.