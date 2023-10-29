Paralel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paralel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $443.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.81 and a 200 day moving average of $449.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

