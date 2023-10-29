Paralel Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

