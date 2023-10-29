Headlands Technologies LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,780.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

RSP stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

