Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

