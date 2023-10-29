Corundum Trust Company INC Invests $240,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

