Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 284.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Newmont worth $112,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

NEM stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.