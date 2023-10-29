Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

