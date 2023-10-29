Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

