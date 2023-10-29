Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

