AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

