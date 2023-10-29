Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $47.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $47,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

