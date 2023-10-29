Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

