Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 902,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.