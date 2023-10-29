Asio Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,531,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.