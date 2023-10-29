The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

