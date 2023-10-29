SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

GSEW stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.