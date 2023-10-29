Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,225 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $203,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW opened at $554.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.