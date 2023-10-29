SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

