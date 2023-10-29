Asio Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

