Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.0 %

RIO stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

