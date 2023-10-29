Asio Capital LLC Buys 8,333 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

