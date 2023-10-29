Appleton Group LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

ITW stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average of $238.18.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

