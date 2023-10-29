Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $576.37 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $326.10 and a 12-month high of $585.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

