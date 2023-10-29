Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

