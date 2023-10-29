AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

