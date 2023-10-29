AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

