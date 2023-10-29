Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 146,599 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146,599 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.