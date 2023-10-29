Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.21-3.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.05-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.33 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.