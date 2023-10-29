AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

