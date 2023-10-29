AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.