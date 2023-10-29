Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

