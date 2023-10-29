Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

