Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 65,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 671.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,528,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after buying an additional 2,200,749 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.7% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

