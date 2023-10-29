PFG Investments LLC Buys 256 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,424,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.