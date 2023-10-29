Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Barclays PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

