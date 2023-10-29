Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

