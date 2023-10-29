Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $443.39 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

