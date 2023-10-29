The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lowered by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.9% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

